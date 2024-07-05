Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:ALX opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $237.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

