Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.78. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -47.12%.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

