Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Hits New 52-Week High at $200.55

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.55 and last traded at $199.93, with a volume of 12327185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.59.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average of $174.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock worth $12,774,204. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

