American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,843 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $75.15. 2,341,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

