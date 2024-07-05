Analysts Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT at $8.67

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

OPAL stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

