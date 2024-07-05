ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at $24,953,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,258,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,688 shares of company stock worth $11,332,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

