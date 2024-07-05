Apple’s (AAPL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Melius Research increased their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.71.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $221.55 on Monday. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

