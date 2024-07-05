Arbitrum (ARB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $389.52 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $389.52 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.74030177 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 951 active market(s) with $356,905,955.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

