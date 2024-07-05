Ardor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $57.95 million and $2.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00042156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

