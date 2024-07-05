Ascential (LON:ASCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $359.40

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359.40 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.49), with a volume of 394865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.55 ($4.50).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 433 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.00) price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 371 ($4.69).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 310.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £739.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a GBX 128.60 ($1.63) dividend. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

