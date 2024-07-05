Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Acquires £8,436.80 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Renata Ribeiro bought 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($66.70) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($10,671.39).

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,220 ($66.03) on Friday. Ashtead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($56.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,180 ($78.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,793.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,627 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,449.17.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,749.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.48) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.79) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.04) to GBX 5,100 ($64.51) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($86.01) to GBX 6,500 ($82.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,933.13 ($62.40).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.