Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Acquires £8,436.80 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Renata Ribeiro bought 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($66.70) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($10,671.39).
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,220 ($66.03) on Friday. Ashtead Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($56.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,180 ($78.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,793.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,627 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,449.17.
Ashtead Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,749.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
