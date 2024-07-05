Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,868 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $117.84. 78,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

