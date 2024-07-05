Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $229.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

