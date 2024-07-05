Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.96. 373,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,082. The company has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.04 and a 200 day moving average of $339.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $386.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.