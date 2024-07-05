Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,431,000 after acquiring an additional 253,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $140.40. 559,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

