Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $877,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. 1,306,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

