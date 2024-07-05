Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $890,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.55. 129,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,622. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $155.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

