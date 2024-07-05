Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.22. 528,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $203.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average is $180.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

