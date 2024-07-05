Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in XPO by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in XPO by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in XPO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.35. 68,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

