Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,518. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

