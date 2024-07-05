Assure Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 9th (NASDAQ:IONM)

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, July 9th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONM opened at $0.31 on Friday. Assure has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.