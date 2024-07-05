Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.61. 11,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 140,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Astronics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATRO

Astronics Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Astronics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.