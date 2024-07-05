Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.57

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.57 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 219469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

