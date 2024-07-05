Azarias Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 232.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626,395 shares during the period. enCore Energy accounts for about 7.6% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 2.07% of enCore Energy worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 696,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

enCore Energy Price Performance

enCore Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 531,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,738. enCore Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $750.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of -0.02.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

