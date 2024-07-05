Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.50. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

