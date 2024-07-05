Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,322,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $507.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $508.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

