BetterWealth LLC Has $17.97 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

BetterWealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 5.9% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. 294,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

