BetterWealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 26,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

