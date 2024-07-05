Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.05.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
