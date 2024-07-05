Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 938,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

