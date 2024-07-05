Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,087.37 billion and approximately $45.84 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $55,141.73 on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00551840 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00036756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00059149 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,465 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.