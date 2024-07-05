Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,087.37 billion and approximately $45.84 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $55,141.73 on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00551840 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00036756 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00059149 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000168 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,465 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
