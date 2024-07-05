BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.12 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0399678 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

