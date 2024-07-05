BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $724.38 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.38 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,646.84 or 1.00195686 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999816 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

