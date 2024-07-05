BitShares (BTS) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $166,405.12 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,308,829 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

