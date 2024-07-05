BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $838.87 million, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

