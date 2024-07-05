Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) were down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.17 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.17 ($0.07). Approximately 380,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 859,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Blackbird Stock Down 10.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.00 million, a PE ratio of -556.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Blackbird alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ian McDonough acquired 157,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,315.72 ($7,988.52). 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.