BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 196.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.17.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $789.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,332. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $780.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

