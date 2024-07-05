BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.22

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 3164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.
Featured Articles
