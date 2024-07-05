Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 5,277 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88.

Block stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,967. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

