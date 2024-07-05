Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $37,012.95 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,257.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Debra Durso-Bumpus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $109.03 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $111.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

