Blur 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66.41 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Blur has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $66.41 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,715,443,955.8599694 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.18206445 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $61,218,839.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

