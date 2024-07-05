BNB (BNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.89 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $72.82 billion and approximately $2.89 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $493.41 or 0.00878798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,827 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,878.82714334. The last known price of BNB is 477.03055877 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2189 active market(s) with $2,586,279,688.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
