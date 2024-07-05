BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.95

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.95 and last traded at $104.95, with a volume of 5517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.88.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,394,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

