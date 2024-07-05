BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.95

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.95 and last traded at $104.95, with a volume of 5517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.88.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.