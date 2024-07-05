BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 5.4%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 284,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 822,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRCC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

BRC Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 334.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,157 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BRC by 40.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,120 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

