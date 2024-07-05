Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,140.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 501,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.