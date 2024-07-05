CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Price Performance

CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $660,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the last quarter.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

