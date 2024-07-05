Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Price Target to $5.25

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $5.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAER opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

