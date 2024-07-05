Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their underweight rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.24.

View Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Lucid Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 976,351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,316,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 764,361 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.