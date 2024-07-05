Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.70. 3,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

Capitec Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

