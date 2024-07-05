Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

CFFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

