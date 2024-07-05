Card Factory (LON:CARD) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($1.95) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Card Factory Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LON CARD opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £337.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. Card Factory has a 12 month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.52).

Insider Transactions at Card Factory

In other news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total value of £109,187.10 ($138,106.63). In other Card Factory news, insider Matthias Seeger bought 39,226 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £37,656.96 ($47,630.86). Also, insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £109,187.10 ($138,106.63). 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

